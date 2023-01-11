Bedford police searching for man wanted on multiple charges across Central Virginia

William Carr, also known as Hank, wanted by the Bedford Police Department (Credit: Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a man they say is wanted on multiple charges in Central Virginia.

Police said William Carr, also known as Hank, is a suspect involved in a series of crimes in several jurisdictions.

We’re told Carr is wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information on Carr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lawhorne at 540-587-6011 or 540-587-6116. Tips can also be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, or http://p3tips.com. Police said tips are eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.