Special election for 24th District in Virginia wraps up

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Voters in the 24th District were deciding who will succeed Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

Campbell passed away in December after a fight with cancer, as we reported.

Campbell’s wife, Ellen, is running as the Republican candidate. She’s being challenged by Democrat Jade Harris.

Rockbridge County is part of District 24, and people are anxious to know who will represent them in Richmond soon.

The polls were open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, and the winner will be sworn in by the General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

At 8:57 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, the Virginia Department of Elections listed 54 of 60 precincts reporting for the 24th District. According to their website, Rep. Ellen Campbell had 6,279 votes, and Dem. Jade Harris had 3,671 votes.