Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

Marcus Williamson, 51, is charged in connection with a Roanoke murder. (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say at around 10:40 p.m., Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW.

Police say upon arrival, responding officers found an unresponsive man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence.

Authorities say Roanoke-EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, and his identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.

Officers on the scene located a man matching the description of the suspect, and arrested the man after a brief altercation, according to police.

Police say Marcus Williamson, 51, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder.

Roanoke PD said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.