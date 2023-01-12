Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Authorities say at around 10:40 p.m., Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW.
Police say upon arrival, responding officers found an unresponsive man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence.
Authorities say Roanoke-EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, and his identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
Officers on the scene located a man matching the description of the suspect, and arrested the man after a brief altercation, according to police.
Police say Marcus Williamson, 51, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder.
Roanoke PD said this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.