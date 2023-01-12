Newly renovated YMCA facility in Pulaski County reopens

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski County YMCA has a brand new renovated facility.

Staff held a reopening celebration Thursday afternoon.

Pulaski County YMCA‘s Board of Directors invested $250,000 in new lighting in the facility. Other renovations included new floors for basketball courts and some racquetball courts were converted into aerobic spaces.

Money also went to new equipment in the cardio and weightlifting areas.

“The last time we had new strength equipment was a little over 20 years ago people would agree with me right away this is the nicest gym that’s open for people to be able to play,” said Chris Ayers, Interim CEO of the Pulaski County YMCA.

The YMCA also brought back its new childcare facility.