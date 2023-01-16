4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday left four people under the age of 18 seriously injured, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 460 at the North Fork Road intersection.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, authorities said.

One vehicle was occupied by four juveniles, and the other was occupied by a 60-year-old woman, the sheriff’s office said.

The four juveniles were hospitalized due to the extent of their injuries, according to Lt. D.W. Perdue. The 60-year-old woman was not hurt in the incident.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

