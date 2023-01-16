Roanoke groups participate in MLK Day of Service

About 40 people gathered in the Melrose neighborhood of Roanoke at Horton Park for a trash pickup.

ROANOKE, Va. – Across the region, groups participated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service.

The “Clean Valley Council,” “Standing for Equity in the Roanoke Valley,” and “Roanoke Kiwanis” came together to participate in a trash pickup event Monday morning.

About 40 people gathered in the Melrose neighborhood of Roanoke at Horton Park for the event.

Courtney Carter Plaster, the Clean Valley Council Executive Director, said many of the participants were parents teaching their children what service is all about.

“It promotes that philanthropy throughout their life,” Plaster said. “Giving back they will be stewards forever once they’ve picked up a piece of trash. They will be less likely to litter in their community.”