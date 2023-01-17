Data shows egg prices have more than doubled in past year

‘Who wants to pay $20 for an omelet?’ Egg prices bite bakery

Anyone who has stepped foot in a grocery store recently knows this already — the price of eggs, among other goods, has spiked.

But by how much, exactly?

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows egg prices are averaging around $4 for a dozen of large Grade A eggs as of Dec. 1 of last year after a sharp increase in 2022.

In fact, the price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled according to that data. As of Dec. 1, 2021, the price of a dozen of large Grade A eggs was $1.46.

Below you can see a visual representation that shows the cost of eggs in the South compared to the average price in major U.S. cities.

Many reports cite a lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring costs, as the impetus behind soaring egg prices.

Experts expect egg prices to drop later on in 2023.