Motorcyclist dies in Botetourt County crash, VSP says

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist died in a crash in Botetourt County Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the two-vehicle accident happened around 6 p.m. on Frontage Road, less than a mile north of Arcadia Road.

The driver of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was going north on Frontage Road and slowed down to make a left turn into a driveway when it was hit by a 2004 Harley Davidson, police said.

Mark Bradford, 63, of Natural Bridge Station was driving the Harley. Police said he died at the scene. The Toyota driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.