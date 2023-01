BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Virginia State Police held a press conference on the deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 26-year-old Aaron Collins on Sept. 21, 2022.

As we’ve reported previously, Collins was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 in Bedford County when he was hit by what is believed to be a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon.

If you missed it, you can watch the full event below: