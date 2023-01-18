Missing Roanoke County teen with autism found safe in Tennessee

Roanoke County Police say Elijah Campbell was last seen at 2 a.m. near his home off Rutrough Road.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 1/18/2023 9:30 p.m.:

A missing teen with autism originally reported missing out of Roanoke County early Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to Roanoke County officials.

We’re told that Elijah Campbell was located in Bristol, Tennessee on Wednesday evening. Authorities said there were no other details to provide at this time.

UPDATE 1/18/2023 4:30 p.m.:

Authorities are still searching for a teen with autism missing out of Roanoke County.

17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing out of Roanoke County on Wednesday morning, as we reported.

Officials said Campbell was last seen around 1 p.m. in a U-Haul truck at a Pulaski County Walmart.

We’re told the truck has an Arizona license plate that reads AL66786, which authorities said is believed to be traveling toward Giles County.

Police told 10 News they have no reason to believe he traveling with someone, and they say they aren’t sure if he has a driver’s license.

He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, as can be seen in the photo below, according to police in an earlier update.

Elijah Campbell, last seen around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Williamson Road, Orange Ave, according to police (Credit: Roanoke County Police Department) (WSLS)

Campbell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said, and he also has a cast on his leg.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s location is asked to call the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

UPDATE 1/18/2023 2:45 p.m.:

There has been an update on the missing teen with autism out of Roanoke County.

As we originally reported, 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing out of Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.

In their most recent update, Roanoke County police said that Campbell was last seen around 11 a.m. in the Williamson Road, Orange Avenue area.

He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, as can be seen in the photo above, according to police.

Campbell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said, and he also has a cast on his leg.

We’re told that the boy is in the police department’s Project Lifesaver program, but police have not been able to find him through his tracking device.

RCPD asks that the community continue to be on the lookout for the teen. If you have any information about his whereabouts, police ask that you call the Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 17-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing out of Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Police say Elijah Campbell was last seen at 2 a.m. near his home off Rutrough Road, wearing a gray T-Shirt and black shorts.

Campbell is 5 feet, 4 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a cast on his leg, according to police.

We’re told that the boy is in the police department’s Project Lifesaver program, but police have not been able to find him through his tracking device.

RPD said this isn’t the first time Campbell has wandered off.

Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 540-562-3265.