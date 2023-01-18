Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot featuring sweet treats has opened a location in Lynchburg.

Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opened its doors and will host a few events to celebrate its grand opening.

Grand opening events will take place next weekend, including:

Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m., Ribbon cutting in partnership with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and Bedford County Chamber of Commerce

Friday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Park View Community Benefit Day; 20% of all sales will go towards the organization

Saturday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m., The bakery will be providing free “bundtlets” for a year to the first 50 guests

Owners Saga and Dean Morse say they have been fans of Nothing Bundt Cakes since they first tried it out in Las Vegas as a young married couple.

“We have loved Nothing Bundt Cakes since our first taste 20 years ago and are so excited to open our own so that we can share not only our love for the cake but for celebrating and giving back to our community,” said Saga.

“We were immediately drawn to Lynchburg, which offers so much of what we love,” said Dean. “A beautiful city nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a historic downtown, outdoor amenities, and the sense of community we found when visiting.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 4, next to East Coast Wings, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a Dallas-based bakery chain founded in Las Vegas in 1997, with more than 470 franchised and corporate bakeries across more than 40 states and Canada.