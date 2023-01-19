45º

Bland County Schools on lockdown as deputies search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

Authorities say if you see him, you should call 911 immediately

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southwest Virginia, Bland County
BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Bland County Schools are on lockdown as deputies and Virginia State Police search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash.

We’re told the suspect, who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, is on foot in the area of Clear Fork Creek Road.

Authorities did not provide a photo of the man.

If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

