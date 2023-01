CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations.

Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.

VSP said troopers will carry the items in their patrol cars to provide to children in traumatic emergency situations.