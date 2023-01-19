Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level

Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke was named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest. (Credit: BARK)

ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage.

Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest.

Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials.

As a bonus, Poppy and his owners will receive $500 and a professional photoshoot with toys and treats from BARK.

BARK officials say Poppy loves to search for berries and acorns in his backyard, when he’s not eating and begging for food.

