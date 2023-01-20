Here’s how the U.S. reaching its debt ceiling could affect you

ROANOKE, Va. – The United States has reached its debt limit, but what does that mean for the average American?

To avoid a financial crisis, Congress must raise the debt ceiling more than the current $3.14 trillion or cut spending.

To avoid defaulting on bills, the CEO of Family Financial, LLC, Tammy Trenta says a number of things could happen that could affect Americans.

Congress could decide to raise taxes, suspend federal pensions, or lay off non-essential federal employees.

“They are going to look at where they’re spending their money. Just like all of us, look at our budgets and ask, ‘Where can we cut? Where can we pull?’ That would essentially kick the can down for another 6 months,” said Trenta.

The U.S. does have until June before it defaults on payments, which Trenta says is unlikely for the government to default, but if it happens, could lead to a global recession.