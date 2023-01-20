49º

Women’s March events set for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

This year’s focus is reproductive rights to mark 50 years since Roe vs. Wade

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Women’s March is expected to return on Sunday with events all across the country.

The protest was first held in DC back in 2017 following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

This year’s focus will be reproductive rights to mark 50 years since Roe vs. Wade, which was overturned in the summer of 2022.

Political science experts at Virginia Tech said that could motivate more people to participate.

“It makes it clear how high the stakes are. When you have these setbacks, there’s also a lot of mobilization and energy that’s put towards doing something about the problem,” Dr. Farida Jalalzai, Professor of Political Science at VT said.

This year’s National Women’s March will be in Madison, Wisconsin ahead of the Supreme Court election there that could overturn the state’s abortion ban.

