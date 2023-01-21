Total Action for Progress hosts ‘Envision Your Vision’ event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) is continuing its efforts to try and curb the issue of gun violence through a monthly event.

Every third Saturday in the month, TAP puts on an event for middle and high school students in the area to participate in.

The goal is to give the children an outlet and resources so they don’t think about turning to violence. Gun violence in particular is a consistent issue in the city of Roanoke.

January’s event was called ‘Envision your Vision’.

Kids were able to create a vision board that showcased their short-term and long-term goals. The event organizer, Jason Hariston, says seeing the goal on paper is different than just keeping it inside your head.

“We believe in a saying, it’s called ‘exposure brings on expansion,’ so if you can see something visually more than just what’s in your mind, you know it’s out there,” Hariston.

The next TAP event will be on February 18. It will be a walk around the Gainsboro neighborhood, where the history of black people in Roanoke will be discussed.