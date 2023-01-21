37º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Total Action for Progress hosts ‘Envision Your Vision’ event in Roanoke

TAP is hosting an event every third Saturday of the month to try and curb the issue of gun violence

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Total Action for Progress, TAP, Gun Violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) is continuing its efforts to try and curb the issue of gun violence through a monthly event.

Every third Saturday in the month, TAP puts on an event for middle and high school students in the area to participate in.

The goal is to give the children an outlet and resources so they don’t think about turning to violence. Gun violence in particular is a consistent issue in the city of Roanoke.

January’s event was called ‘Envision your Vision’.

Kids were able to create a vision board that showcased their short-term and long-term goals. The event organizer, Jason Hariston, says seeing the goal on paper is different than just keeping it inside your head.

“We believe in a saying, it’s called ‘exposure brings on expansion,’ so if you can see something visually more than just what’s in your mind, you know it’s out there,” Hariston.

The next TAP event will be on February 18. It will be a walk around the Gainsboro neighborhood, where the history of black people in Roanoke will be discussed.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter