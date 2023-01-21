W&L’s Kristina Lozinskaya ’22 Among 2024 Class of Schwarzman Scholars

LEXINGTON, Va. – Kristina Lozinskaya, a 2022 magna cum laude graduate of Washington and Lee University, has been selected for the 2024 class of Schwarzman Scholars, a one-year master’s program at China’s Tsinghua University. The Schwarzman Scholars program draws inspiration from the Rhodes Scholarship program at the University of Oxford. Lozinskaya is W&L’s fourth Schwarzman Scholar.

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Lozinskaya double majored in politics and economics and minored in Chinese as an undergraduate student. Since graduation, she has worked as the Center for International Education coordinator at W&L, and has become involved in Lexington’s initiative of hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The 2024 cohort is comprised of 151 scholars who were chosen from a field of more than 3,000 applicants representing 36 countries and 121 universities worldwide. The scholars were selected through a highly competitive application process designed to evaluate academic ability, as well as leadership potential and strength of character. The class of 2024 will enroll in August 2023.

“I am excited by the eighth cohort’s potential,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, Founding Trustee of Schwarzman Scholars. “As the geopolitical landscape grows more complex each day, I am inspired by this year’s selected Scholars and their readiness to engage thoughtfully with global issues and drive change. We are confident that this inspiring cohort of young leaders will make the most of this unique opportunity.”

Schwarzman Scholars live in Beijing for a year of intensive study, honing leadership skills through a curriculum designed and taught by leading academics from internationally ranked institutions. Beyond the classroom, program participants will gain exposure to a broad network of important relationships through unique internships, mentorship opportunities, high-profile speakers and opportunities to travel throughout China.

“Even though the application process was not easy, I had faith it would work out because I could see the program was a great fit for my academic and personal background. I always knew I wanted to pursue graduate studies in international relations with an emphasis on China,” said Lozinskaya. “Given that I have been studying Mandarin for more than seven years now, I have a deep appreciation for Chinese culture and have always hoped I would get to live there for some time to truly understand the country’s customs. After all, there can be no talk of global politics without considering China’s domestic and foreign policy.”

