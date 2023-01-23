Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year

Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley.

On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia.

Now, White will join other regional winners who will be considered for the Virginia Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced in late April 2023.

Roanoke City Public Schools announced the news in a Facebook post, saying, in part:

“Congratulations, Mrs. White! Your leadership, vision, and heart for our students are truly inspiring! We are so fortunate to have you as our leader!”

Region 6 is made up of 15 school divisions, which include Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Roanoke Counties, and the cities of Covington, Danville, Martinsville, Roanoke and Salem.