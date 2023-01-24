Alleghany Highlands Public Schools considering cell phone policy

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is asking for input on cell phones in the classroom.

AHPS officials said they have been discussing the idea of a policy regarding cell phones at school since last December.

The board is asking for feedback from AHPS staff and parents before moving forward with the idea.

We’re told that data will begin to be analyzed in the first few days of February, so officials ask that responses are submitted before them.

You can share your responses in this survey.

AHPS officials said they have not set a timeline for their decision yet.