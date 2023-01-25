Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program

The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program.

A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads.

As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes.

To make up for the loss, state lawmakers created a highway use fee paid at the time of vehicle registration.

For people who want an alternative, they can enroll in the Mileage Choice Program paying based on mileage. The spokesperson said enrolling may save you money if you drive less than 11,600 miles a year.

Another reason someone may want to enroll is to spread highway use fee payments out throughout the year.