Man hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is in the hospital after an argument led to a shooting in Ridgeway Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies told 10 News that the incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road, as seen below:

The sheriff’s office has confirmed that the victim, David Goodwin, was shot in the abdomen by Dustin Hilton, who has been identified as the suspect, after an argument broke out while they were in a home together.

Goodwin was transported to a hospital in Martinsville before being airlifted to Roanoke for treatment of a possible life-threatening injury, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hilton has been detained and at this time, charges are pending.

We’re working for you to get more information and will continue to update this article as more information becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com.