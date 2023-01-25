Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke.

The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road.

“Returning to our original downtown location here in Roanoke allows us to better serve our customers,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “This is an especially convenient stop for commuters, residents and visitors to the beautiful heart of the city.”

ABC officials will host a grand opening ceremony at the new location at noon on Monday, Jan. 30.

The ceremony will be open to the public, and will include brief remarks, a ribbon cutting, photos, and informal store tours.

Store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For store information, visit Virginia ABC’s website.