One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said.

One man died during the incident and another is receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Other details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.