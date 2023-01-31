Souper Bowl celebrations that are giving back in Southwest Virginia

Filling up your bowl while giving back, that’s the goal of the “Souper” Bowl.

10 News is working for you on how organizations in our region are participating in the fundraiser.

Let’s take a look!

YMCA at Virginia Tech Souper Bowl Challenge

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is inviting the community to come together to enjoy a meal while giving back.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, five different local restaurants will be serving up their soup for the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Challenge. The meal will also include extra sides and sweet treats.

This is the first year that the Souper Bowl Challenge is back in person since the pandemic.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA’s local programs, which include Meals on Main, Senior Connections, International Programs and after-school tutoring.

Laureen Blakemore, the Director of Community Engagement, says, “We go five days a week to different sites within the New River Valley and just take food to children for them to take home and eat. So, that is what this is kind of going toward, helping those people who need it most.”

The night will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

It will also feature live entertainment and a chance to vote for your favorite soup.

Washington and Lee Souper Bowl

This weekend, Washington and Lee is celebrating a different kind of Souper Bowl. This is one where you can sample all kinds of soups while giving back to the Campus Kitchen.

While this is the 11th year that the event is returning to Evans Hall, it’s the first year the event is back in full swing since the pandemic.

You can taste soup from 15 different restaurants and caterers all day long.

Organizers say they are expecting about 800 people to come out on Sunday.

Ryan Brink, the Campus Kitchen Coordinator at Washington and Lee University, says, “It is kind of a unique event in the way that it does bridge a lot of these gaps and bubbles in Lexington. There can be a separation between W and L students, community members, VMI cadets. This is one of the few events that really sees a lot of crossover between those groups.”

Some of the restaurants that are participating include Pure Eats, Southern Inn Restaurant and Sweet Treats Bakery.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Campus Kitchen Back Pack Program. They provide non-perishable breakfast, lunch and snacks to children in Rockbridge County.

LOA Soup for Seniors

You can make a difference in the community by donating soup, crackers and other non-perishable food items to the Local Office On Aging.

Soup for Seniors runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

You can drop them off at a location close to you or at their main collection site at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on Feb. 6 and 7.

Items that are needed the most include low-sodium and nutritious soups, canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruit and crackers.