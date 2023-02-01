51-year-old woman dead after vehicle catches fire in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A woman has passed away after crashing in Grayson County on Route 21, or Elk Creek Parkway, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened not long after 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and involved two vehicles.

A 51-year-old woman, later identified as Linda Moore, of Independence, Virginia, was driving south on Route 21 in a 2017 Nissan Rogue when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a 2014 Honda CRV that was going north, VSP reports.

When the Nissan crashed into the Honda, it caught fire, according to officials.

Officers told us Moore died at the scene and stated it is unclear if she was wearing a seat belt due to the nature of the crash and fire.

Dora Ciampaglia, 58, also of Independence, Virginia, was driving the Honda and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, State Police says. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.