Meet February’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Harrison Museum of African American Culture

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new month so you know what that means: it’s time to choose a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

This February, each time we are right on the money with our weather forecast, we will donate to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

The cultural and educational museum is based in Roanoke and is dedicated to “preserving and celebrating the art and history of African Americans for Roanoke Valley citizens and visitors.”

How does 3 Degree Guarantee work, anyway?

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.