Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system.

School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School.

Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue for students and staff. They said they’re working with Lynchburg police to try to find a plan to address those needs in the future.

School leaders also provided more information about the threat. They said they were informed that the threat was inside the building and that’s why they chose to do a lockdown instead of a lockout.