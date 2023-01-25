E.C. Glass High School put on lockdown after threat made toward principal, school officials say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass High School has been placed on lockdown after a threat was made toward the principal Wednesday morning, according to Lynchburg City School officials.

Authorities say shortly before 8 a.m., they received a call from an unidentified individual threatening to harm the principal.

We’re told the principal as well as students, faculty and staff are safe.

There is currently a heavy police presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.

At this time, the school isn’t letting anyone come in or go out of the building.

It is unclear when the lockdown will be lifted.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

