Suspect shot by Lynchburg police officer after chase, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg police officer is on limited-duty status after shooting a suspect Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page.

The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported.

The department then says an officer tried to pull over a car they believed was involved but that the car refused to stop.

According to the release, the driver of the car then ran away in the area of Pierce Street and 14th Street.

Authorities say an officer followed the suspect into an alleyway when the suspect pulled out a gun.

The officer responded and shot the suspect, identified by the department as 25-year-old Ryheam Damon Brown.

Police say Brown later died at the hospital.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says Virginia State Police is investigating the incident, and the involved officer is on non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete, as is protocol in every officer-involved shooting.

