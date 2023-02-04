Hokies take down No. 6 Virginia, 74-68

UPDATE:

Virginia Tech took the win against No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers in Saturday’s game, with a final score of 74-68, according to ESPN.

Nothing better than singing 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗻 after beating UVA 😏 pic.twitter.com/gKonOCfY7V — HokieSports (@hokiesports) February 4, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia Tech hosts the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Hunter Cattoor scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 92-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hokies are 10-2 in home games. Virginia Tech is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 in ACC play. Virginia ranks ninth in the ACC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armaan Franklin averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Franklin is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 13.1 points. Kihei Clark is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.