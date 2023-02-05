Deputy, suspect hospitalized after police chase in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and suspect were hospitalized after being injured during a police chase in Nelson County.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were checking on a report of a crime in the Afton area Saturday around 10 p.m.

A deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the report on Mill Lane. Investigators say after the deputy initiated the traffic stop, the driver of the Hyundai, Thomas Wayne Board Jr., rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Deputies say they continued to chase the car on and off road with assistance of the Virginia State Police.

Broad was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after he crashed the car.

The car that Broad was driving was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy who’s car was hit and Broad were injured during the chase. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thomas Wayne Broad Jr. is being charged with the following crimes by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Attempted second-degree murder

Felony receiving stolen goods

Driving suspended after certain offenses

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Obstruction of justice

Felony eluding

Reckless driving

Felony hit and run

Driving with inoperable exhaust

Fail to wear a seatbelt

The sheriff’s office says Broad was also arrested for outstanding warrants in Campbell County.

