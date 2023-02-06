50º

Roanoke Dunkin’ teams up with Virginia Tech volleyball player to ‘share the donut love’

Lewis made a visit to the Dunkin’ location on Brandon Avenue

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

ROANOKE, Va.Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it is “sharing the donut love” along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke location on Brandon Avenue.

Lewis surprised guests with free heart-shaped donuts, as well as free giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel, photos with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy, and more.

Team Dunkin’ includes more than 30 athletes across multiple sports who wear the colors and logos of their college or university while leveraging their name, image, and likeness.

