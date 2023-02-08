Lynchburg water main break closes Main Street, Ninth Street intersection

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detours are in place after a water main break closed the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Lynchburg, according to officials with Lynchburg Water Resources.

Authorities said that the water main break happened on Wednesday afternoon in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street.

The area will be closed for repairs until further notice, according to officials.

We’re told both the inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street will stay open but drivers will be detoured around the work area.

Crews said that repairs will not impact water service.