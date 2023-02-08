Night to Shine returns to Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday.

The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special needs.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to get their hair and makeup done, eat a sit down dinner and ride in a limo to walk the red carpet.

Everyone at the dance will be crowned a king or queen at the end of the night.

“This community doesn’t always feel wanted. They don’t always feel like they belong,” Night to Shine Planning Committee member Patrice Smelser said. “This is a place where we belong, we all belong. They are celebrated for who they are. They are cherished, they are loved.”

This year they are expecting the most number of participants they’ve ever had.

