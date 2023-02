Jessica Downs with Gatewood Rose Botanicals joins us in the newsroom to talk about the Winter Makers Market.

ROANOKE, Va. – Gatewood Rose Botanicals, Golden Cactus Brewing and Food Hut RKE will host the Winter Makers Market Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Roanoke.

The event will feature many local artists, food, beverages and live music.

Jessica Downs from Gatewood Rose visited 10 News at Noon to show some of the exciting things that will be for sale at the event.