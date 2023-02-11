Gentleman bowls 17-300 games

ROANOKE, Va. – Steven L. Shepherd bowls faithfully every Sunday night in a local league.

Steven started bowling at an early age with his grandfather, the late Robert H. Shepherd Jr. at the lanes on Loudon Ave many years ago. Shepherd was persistent, consistent and wanted to be the best he could be at what he was doing.

Since around 2007 he has bowled 17-300 games and 14-834 sets. He was awarded rings for the 300 games.

Virginia Today Anchor Japhanie Gray will have more on his story featured in the Deep Blue Ridge.