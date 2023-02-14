300-unit apartment project could soon be coming to Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. – A 300-unit apartment complex could soon be coming to Daleville.

Developers are calling it “The Wellington,” and the planned location is along College Drive and Old Estates Lane.

The Botetourt County Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday night to discuss allowing more height and density in the building than what’s normally permitted in the county for a project like this.

The county planning commission voted to recommend approval of the project’s requests to the Board of Supervisors.

Director of Community Development Nicole Pendleton said people spoke both for and against the project at Monday night’s meeting.

“I think that we hear a lot about housing needs,” Pendleton said. “I think you’ll hear across the nation that housing is needed everywhere.”

Pendleton said the next public hearing will take place the fourth Tuesday of the month, Feb. 28.