Henry County man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, money from home

BASSETT, Va. – A 44-year-old man is facing charges after drugs and money were seized from his home on Tuesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 14, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed a search warrant on Willie Craig Rd. in Bassett, authorities said

When deputies entered the home, they said Dana Reynolds was trying to destroy the drugs, which they seized.

We’re told that the crews took what they believe to be methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, along with a large quantity of money.

Reynolds, 44, has been charged with the following, authorities said:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana more than one ounce less than five pounds in violation of 18.2-248.1

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office anticipates more charges to arise as the investigation moves forward.

Reynolds is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.