Medical trailblazer speaks at Virginia Tech’s VCOM

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed a nationally renowned speaker to campus Monday.

Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee is considered a trailblazer in the world of medicine. She is the first African American woman to serve as dean of any medical school.

She actively works to advance the healthcare field in justice and equality.

“For the students, it’s great to be able to interact with people who look like them and who have done these amazing things because it reminds them that all things are possible. That they are not limited by where they’re from or the way they look,” said Amy Ostroth, assistant VP for communications at VCOM.

Dr. Ross-Lee’s address is part of a series of events honoring black history month for the college.