Several Roanoke City parks up for a facelift

ROANOKE, Va. – Several Roanoke City parks are getting a facelift in the coming months.

Strauss and Fishburn parks are first up on the list of renovations.

They will include new playground equipment as well as resurfacing courts and parking lots, updating signage, and more.

These updates come on the heels of six other freshly renovated parks in 2022.

”The parks are a huge asset to our city and I think that became really clear in the pandemic when people couldn’t really gather and were looking for ways to be outside together,” said Katie Slusher, Roanoke City Planning and Development coordinator.

The next parks scheduled for renovation are Belmont and Eastgate.