Space Rabbit Coffee opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new ‘far out’ coffee shop has made its way to Christiansburg.
Space Rabbit Coffee held its grand opening Tuesday.
They have operated out of a traveling coffee trailer since the summer of 2020, but have now expanded to a storefront location.
The store is drive-thru only and located on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.
The owners say this is a long time coming for loyal customers.
“About May of last year we saw this space and thought that it might be a really good spot to have our drive thru,” said Lindsey Ratcliffe, owner. “We had been looking for the perfect location that was highly trafficked, but had a great drive-thru spot, and what better spot than an old bank?”
They will still operate their mobile store, along with their drive-thru.
The schedule of locations for the mobile store each day can be found on Space Rabbit’s Instagram and Facebook pages.