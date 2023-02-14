Space Rabbit Coffee opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new ‘far out’ coffee shop has made its way to Christiansburg.

Space Rabbit Coffee held its grand opening Tuesday.

They have operated out of a traveling coffee trailer since the summer of 2020, but have now expanded to a storefront location.

The store is drive-thru only and located on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

The owners say this is a long time coming for loyal customers.

“About May of last year we saw this space and thought that it might be a really good spot to have our drive thru,” said Lindsey Ratcliffe, owner. “We had been looking for the perfect location that was highly trafficked, but had a great drive-thru spot, and what better spot than an old bank?”

They will still operate their mobile store, along with their drive-thru.

The schedule of locations for the mobile store each day can be found on Space Rabbit’s Instagram and Facebook pages.