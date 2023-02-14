The Gauntlet competition sign-up deadline approaching

If you have a great idea for a business, now is your chance to make it happen.

This week is the deadline to sign up for Virginia’s largest business competition and program, The Gauntlet.

We are working for you once again as the media sponsor for this year’s competition, hoping to help local entrepreneurs turn their dream into reality.

Over $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes are up for grabs.

Last year, Rudy’s Girl Media and Electric Iris tied for first winning a combined $60,000 prize package.

”It really has evolved into this tribe of entrepreneurs and community leaders who want to put time in together and make something magical happen and help businesses become more successfully, shorten their learning curve and really help them get on their feet,” Annette Patterson with the Advancement Foundation said.

Virtual classes are held Tuesday nights, and Wednesday, Feb. 15 is the deadline to sign up.