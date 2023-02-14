WATCH: Michigan State University Police hold press conferences after shootings

Michigan State University Police gave an update on the shootings that left three dead and five others hospitalized just after 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that three people died, and several others were hospitalized after the incident. Some of the victims in the hospital had life-threatening injuries, but authorities did not clarify how many.

In their update just after midnight, police confirmed that the shooter was found dead off campus. It was unclear if the suspect was affiliated with MSU, and the details surrounding his death were still under investigation.

Authorities said there were no current updates on the victims in the hospital, and once more information is available, it will be provided.

11 p.m. Update, Feb. 13