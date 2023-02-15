67-year-old Bedford man dead after motorcycle collision on Blue Ridge Parkway

A motorcycle collision on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford left one man dead and another hospitalized Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two motorcycles, near milepost 90, south of Peaks of Otter, officials said.

We’re told that National Park Service law enforcement rangers and other crews got to the scene to find one man dead.

The victim has since been identified as Sampson Boone, 67 years old, of Bedford, authorities said.

Officials say it appears that Boone was driving northbound when he traveled into the southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The other driver tried to avoid hitting Boone, but was unsuccessful, the NPS said. Crews say the other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to park officials, preliminary investigations indicate that Boone may have suffered from a medical emergency.

The crash is still under investigation.