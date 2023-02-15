51º

Volunteers needed for Foot Leveler’s Blue Ridge Marathon

The event will take place on April 22, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

John Carlin, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – This year’s Foot Leveler’s Blue Ridge Marathon, and all the associated races, are just around the corner.

America’s toughest road races return on April 22 and organizers are already looking for volunteers.

Marshals are their biggest priority but there are other opportunities.

“We always need lots of volunteers. Of course, marshals are always number one. But there are plenty of other opportunities if you’d like to be in the festival area,” Molly Bullington, Race Director for the marathon this year said. “We’re also looking for some more people in our teams or new people on our team, so if you’re interested in helping out in a more major way like all day long or leading up to the event, we have some staff positions that are coming open as well.”

The Blue Ridge Marathon takes place with the help of 650 volunteers. You can learn more about volunteering and sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

