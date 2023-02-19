Filmmaker discusses Project Ocean

BLACKBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg organization is using nonprofit connections and documentary filmmaking to leave a lasting impact on the ocean.

Click and Pledge is a nonprofit fundraising software company housed in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, and their team started 2023 off underwater for this year’s project.

The organization is working with 10 nonprofits in the U.S. that are doing work around the world to produce a feature length documentary, as well as inspire action and donations.

One initiative is Project Ocean United Nation’s Ocean Decade. The U.N. Ocean Decade is an initiative running 2021-2030 that gathers global partners to address 10 ocean-related challenges related to ocean health, safety, information sharing, etc.

Former WSLS Reporter Bethany Teague now filmmaker explains more.