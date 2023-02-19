Venardos Circus comes to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Venardos Circus is returning to River Ridge on Friday, March 3, for the first time since 2019.

The community is invited to enjoy this animal-free, Broadway-style circus from March 3 through March 12.

General Admission tickets are $16.95, for guests under the age of 12, and $27.95 for adults. One child, one-year-old or younger, is admitted free with each paying adult. Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing.

The show schedule will be as follows:

Friday, March 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4– 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11– 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.VenardosCircus.com.