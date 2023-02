The Bedford Fire Department is warning drivers about a tractor-trailer crash on Moneta Road Monday morning.

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department is warning drivers about a tractor-trailer crash on Moneta Road Monday morning.

Officials say the road is still open but urged drivers to use caution and drive slowly after the tractor-trailer overturned and had fluids leaking from its side.

We will continue to update the article as information is readily available