WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint February 20, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Presidents’ Day! In today’s episode of the Morning Sprint, we got you caught up on the news of the day.

Here’s what we discussed:

  • It’s Presidents Day! We went around the newsroom and tested people’s knowledge of U.S. presidents
  • Your power bill could be going up soon; we explained a Dominion surcharge and what that can mean for customers
  • Jimmy Carter, the longest-living president, has entered hospice care; we showed you the reactions from people across the country

Not free at 9? Don’t worry, you can watch it here.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

